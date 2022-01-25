Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 5,581 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,581 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $10,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $88.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $65.02 and a 12-month high of $92.48.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.91.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

