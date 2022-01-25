OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OPRX shares. TheStreet downgraded OptimizeRx from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on OptimizeRx from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on OptimizeRx from $67.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

Shares of OPRX opened at $43.40 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 310.00 and a beta of 0.55. OptimizeRx has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $99.18.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $16.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.82 million. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 2.03%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that OptimizeRx will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OptimizeRx news, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total transaction of $787,801.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Miriam J. Paramore sold 3,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total value of $218,745.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,290 shares of company stock worth $6,950,686 in the last ninety days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPRX. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.