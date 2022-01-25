OptionRoom One Day Volume Reaches $74,557.00 (ROOM)

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One OptionRoom coin can now be purchased for $0.0558 or 0.00000151 BTC on major exchanges. OptionRoom has a market capitalization of $696,552.30 and $74,557.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded down 22.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002701 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00050318 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,468.85 or 0.06666578 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00055627 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,131.25 or 1.00264622 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003293 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00049240 BTC.

OptionRoom Profile

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

OptionRoom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OptionRoom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OptionRoom using one of the exchanges listed above.

