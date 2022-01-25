Orange County Bancorp Inc’s Lock-Up Period To End on February 1st (NASDAQ:OBT)

Orange County Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:OBT) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, February 1st. Orange County Bancorp had issued 1,000,000 shares in its IPO on August 5th. The total size of the offering was $33,500,000 based on an initial share price of $33.50. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Several research firms have commented on OBT. TheStreet raised Orange County Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orange County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

NASDAQ OBT opened at $41.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.07. Orange County Bancorp has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $42.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $18.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.04 million. Analysts forecast that Orange County Bancorp will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OBT. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Orange County Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Orange County Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $179,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Orange County Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new stake in Orange County Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $499,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Orange County Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $615,000. 39.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Orange County Bancorp

Orange County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking solutions. The firm operates through Banking and Wealth Management segments. It offers banking solutions such as business, personal banking, special services, trusts and investment services.

