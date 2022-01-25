Orchid (OXT) Price Down 26.7% Over Last 7 Days

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Orchid has a total market cap of $162.12 million and $22.75 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000635 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Orchid has traded down 26.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004246 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00041845 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00006264 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 coins. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com . Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Buying and Selling Orchid

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

