Organto Foods (CVE:OGO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.14

Organto Foods Inc. (CVE:OGO)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 135540 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Separately, Clarus Securities reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Organto Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$41.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,339.60, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Organto Foods (CVE:OGO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$4.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.40 million.

In other news, Director Peter Lawrence Gianulis acquired 97,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.33 per share, with a total value of C$31,863.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,136,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,005,408.20. Insiders purchased a total of 197,500 shares of company stock valued at $62,363 over the last ninety days.

Organto Foods Inc engages in the sourcing, processing, packaging, distribution, and marketing of organic and specialty food products. Its products include vegetable and fruit products comprising asparagus, avocado, blueberries, ginger, mango, green beans, sugar snaps, snow peas, and other products. The company operates in the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Spain, Russia, Sweden, Norway, and Denmark.

