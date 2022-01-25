Origin Dollar (OUSD) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $3.14 Million

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Origin Dollar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002687 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Origin Dollar has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. Origin Dollar has a market cap of $257.68 million and $3.14 million worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002701 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00050318 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,468.85 or 0.06666578 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00055627 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,131.25 or 1.00264622 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003293 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00049240 BTC.

About Origin Dollar

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 258,978,633 coins. Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

