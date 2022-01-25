Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,145 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 40,132 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.15% of Orion Engineered Carbons worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OEC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 17.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,928,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $93,596,000 after acquiring an additional 731,827 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 297.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 562,037 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,673,000 after acquiring an additional 420,691 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the third quarter valued at $7,244,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the third quarter valued at $6,894,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 13.6% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,868,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,291,000 after acquiring an additional 342,358 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Robert G. Hrivnak bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Corning F. Painter bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.39 per share, with a total value of $521,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Orion Engineered Carbons stock opened at $17.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.67. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $22.45.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $393.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.40 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 47.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.40%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

Orion Engineered Carbons Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

