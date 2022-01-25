Orogen Royalties (OTCMKTS:EMRRF) Trading Down 3.4%

Orogen Royalties Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMRRF)’s share price fell 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. 102,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 124,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.30.

Orogen Royalties Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EMRRF)

Orogen Royalties Inc operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company operates through two segments, Mineral Royalties and Mineral Exploration Project Generation. It has a portfolio of gold, copper, silver, and precious and base metal royalty projects. The company was formerly known as Evrim Resources Corp.

