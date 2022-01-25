Osiris Acquisition (TSE:OSI) Given “Buy” Rating at Echelon Wealth Partners

Osiris Acquisition (TSE:OSI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$2.20 target price on the stock.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Osiris Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osiris Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.