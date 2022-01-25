OSRAM Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGY) Trading Down 7.3%

Shares of OSRAM Licht AG (OTCMKTS:OSAGY) traded down 7.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.00 and last traded at $19.00. 502 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.50.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.44.

About OSRAM Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGY)

OSRAM Licht AG engages in the manufacturing and sale of lighting products. It operates through the following segments: Opto Semiconductors, Automotive and Digital. The Opto Semiconductors segment manufactures Opto semiconductors. The Automotive segment consists of the original equipment manufacturer business for traditional light sources.

