Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)’s stock price dropped 7.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $34.98 and last traded at $35.40. Approximately 8,694 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 550,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 9.64, a current ratio of 10.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 2.48.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $26.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 million. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 133.86% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.44) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -2.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director D Keith Grossman sold 1,296 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $62,104.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 10,002 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $356,171.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,131 shares of company stock worth $7,489,129. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OM. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Outset Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Outset Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,030,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Outset Medical by 93.6% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 22,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 10,811 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Outset Medical by 291.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after buying an additional 42,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Outset Medical by 314.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,487,000 after buying an additional 2,906,099 shares in the last quarter.

Outset Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:OM)

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

