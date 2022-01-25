Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) PT Lowered to $49.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on OVV. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Ovintiv from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Scotiabank upgraded Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ovintiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.91.

NYSE OVV traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,627,255. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 3.60. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of $15.51 and a 1-year high of $41.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.48.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 29.47% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OVV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 318.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 797,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,775,000 after buying an additional 606,969 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 1,515.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 427,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,462,000 after acquiring an additional 401,293 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 689.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 35,805 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,380,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,442,000 after purchasing an additional 77,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

