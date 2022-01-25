Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)’s share price dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $41.70 and last traded at $42.56. Approximately 19,535 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 970,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.10.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.96 and its 200-day moving average is $39.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.32%.

In related news, EVP Nicholas J. Pace sold 49,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $2,092,794.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 56,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $2,377,222.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,024 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,534 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMI. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Owens & Minor by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,956,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,959,000 after buying an additional 2,563,655 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Owens & Minor by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,998,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,594,000 after buying an additional 1,672,001 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,348,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,160,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,311,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,047,000 after acquiring an additional 767,522 shares during the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens & Minor Company Profile (NYSE:OMI)

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.