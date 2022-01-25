Oxen (OXEN) Market Cap Reaches $27.01 Million

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 25th. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001305 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Oxen has traded down 9.5% against the dollar. Oxen has a total market cap of $27.01 million and approximately $180,587.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,393.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,404.66 or 0.06607407 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $107.01 or 0.00294049 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $287.02 or 0.00788663 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00009626 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00064868 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00008125 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $141.36 or 0.00388412 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.55 or 0.00248811 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 56,858,815 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

