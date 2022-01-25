Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $25.50

Oxford BioDynamics Plc (LON:OBD) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 25.50 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 26.30 ($0.35), with a volume of 976746 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29.50 ($0.40).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Oxford BioDynamics in a research note on Tuesday.

The stock has a market capitalization of £26.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 38.14 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 45.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 7.77 and a quick ratio of 7.46.

In other Oxford BioDynamics news, insider Alexandre Akoulitchev acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 30 ($0.40) per share, with a total value of £30,000 ($40,474.91). Also, insider Matthew Wakefield acquired 31,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 33 ($0.45) per share, for a total transaction of £10,291.71 ($13,885.20). Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 242,658 shares of company stock worth $8,710,953.

About Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD)

Oxford BioDynamics Plc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biomarkers for use within the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry primarily in the United states and internationally. The company provides EpiSwitch, a proprietary technology platform for the discovery, evaluation, validation, and monitoring of epigenetic biomarkers known as chromosome conformation signatures.

