Oxygen Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.80 Million (OXY)

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded up 86.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. One Oxygen coin can now be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00001134 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxygen has a market cap of $18.36 million and approximately $2.80 million worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Oxygen has traded down 8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Oxygen alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006010 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000058 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000036 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 43.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000265 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen Profile

Oxygen (OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,299,061 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Oxygen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxygen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxygen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxygen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxygen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.