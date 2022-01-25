Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR) Trading Up 0.7%

Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR) shares shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.57 and last traded at $37.53. 467,654 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 289,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.28.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.69.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 256,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,992,000 after purchasing an additional 51,155 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 195,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,594,000 after purchasing an additional 20,687 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 64,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 55,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 11,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 51,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 6,173 shares in the last quarter.

