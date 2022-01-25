Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.93

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PFHO)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.93 and traded as low as $0.78. Pacific Health Care Organization shares last traded at $0.79, with a volume of 18,847 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 million, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.30.

Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pacific Health Care Organization had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter.

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc engages in managing and administering health care organizations and manages provider networks through its subsidiaries. Its services include utilization review, medical bill review, lien representation, and legal support. The company was founded on April 17, 1970 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

