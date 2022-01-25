Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Insider Kristen Marie Williams Sells 200 Shares

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total value of $13,082.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Kristen Marie Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 18th, Kristen Marie Williams sold 23,440 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $1,529,694.40.

Shares of PCRX traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.84. The company had a trading volume of 464,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,552. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 45.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $45.05 and a one year high of $80.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.05.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $127.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.69 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2,680.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 5,968.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter.

PCRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Friday, January 7th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.22.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

