PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) Shares Purchased by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) by 272.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,239,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,369,805 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 3.48% of PAE worth $19,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in PAE by 55,382.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 9,415 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in PAE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in PAE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,464,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAE opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.94. The firm has a market cap of $931.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.58. PAE Incorporated has a 12-month low of $5.62 and a 12-month high of $10.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81.

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $689.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.13 million. PAE had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 43.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PAE Incorporated will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

PAE Company Profile

Gores Holdings III, Inc is a blank check investment company. Its pupose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on October 23, 2017 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

