Paladin Energy (OTCMKTS:PALAF) Shares Down 3.1%

Paladin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PALAF) traded down 3.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.49 and last traded at $0.51. 1,415,111 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 1,263,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 14.04 and a quick ratio of 12.24.

Paladin Energy Company Profile

Paladin Energy Ltd. engages in the development and operation of uranium mines. It operates through the following segments: Exploration, Namibia, Malawi, and Australia. The Exploration segment focuses on developing, exploration, and evaluation projects. The Namibia and Malawi segments involve in the production and sale of uranium from the mines located in these geographic regions.

