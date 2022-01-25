Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 725,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,076 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $17,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,380,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $598,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $16,285,039.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,367,207 shares of company stock valued at $79,407,147 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.75.

NYSE:PLTR opened at $13.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.49 and its 200-day moving average is $22.38. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The company has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.63 and a beta of 6.21.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a positive return on equity of 19.62%. The firm had revenue of $392.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

See Also: Cost Basis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.