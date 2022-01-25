Pallapay Market Cap Hits $12.76 Million (PALLA)

Pallapay (CURRENCY:PALLA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Pallapay has a market cap of $12.76 million and $470,885.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pallapay coin can now be purchased for $0.0222 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pallapay has traded down 13.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00050198 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,427.17 or 0.06581116 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00054793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,782.52 or 0.99733394 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003407 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00049441 BTC.

Pallapay Coin Profile

Pallapay’s total supply is 1,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 575,039,363 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com

Pallapay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pallapay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pallapay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pallapay using one of the exchanges listed above.

