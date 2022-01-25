Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock Position Lifted by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) by 26.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 673,982 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 138,959 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.69% of Palo Alto Networks worth $322,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 93 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PANW traded down $17.22 on Tuesday, hitting $486.99. 24,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,852,476. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $311.56 and a 52 week high of $572.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.05 billion, a PE ratio of -95.68 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $530.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $479.61.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $560.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Argus lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $582.64.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.22, for a total transaction of $760,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.28, for a total value of $6,087,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,875 shares of company stock worth $30,746,594 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

