PancakeSwap (CAKE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $138.37 Million

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. PancakeSwap has a total market capitalization of $2.02 billion and approximately $138.37 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PancakeSwap has traded 27.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PancakeSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $7.70 or 0.00020427 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004266 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00042246 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00006296 BTC.

PancakeSwap Profile

PancakeSwap (CAKE) is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 261,754,830 coins. PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@pancakeswap . PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

PancakeSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

