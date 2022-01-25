Pangolin (PNG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $28.61 Million

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Over the last week, Pangolin has traded 25.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pangolin coin can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000949 BTC on popular exchanges. Pangolin has a total market capitalization of $28.61 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pangolin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002703 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00050478 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,458.27 or 0.06640433 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00056005 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,102.88 or 1.00224423 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003297 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00049205 BTC.

Pangolin Coin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,446,806 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Pangolin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pangolin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pangolin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pangolin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pangolin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.