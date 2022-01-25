Par Pacific Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:PARR)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 16,487 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,041% compared to the typical daily volume of 770 call options.

Par Pacific stock opened at $14.54 on Tuesday. Par Pacific has a 52 week low of $12.43 and a 52 week high of $20.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $875.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.41.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.23. Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 68.77% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.06) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Par Pacific will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William Pate bought 34,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.46 per share, with a total value of $464,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 45,709 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total value of $789,851.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 54,500 shares of company stock worth $728,770 and sold 937,592 shares worth $14,382,522. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 8.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 10.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 2.1% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 11.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 6.7% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Par Pacific in a report on Friday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Par Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

