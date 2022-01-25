Parachute (PAR) Trading Down 17.1% This Week

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. One Parachute coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Parachute has traded down 17.1% against the dollar. Parachute has a total market capitalization of $765,217.36 and approximately $61,165.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Parachute

Parachute (PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 608,771,481 coins. Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

