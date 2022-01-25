Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PGRE shares. Mizuho upgraded Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet raised Paramount Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Paramount Group from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of NYSE PGRE opened at $8.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.88, a PEG ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.06. Paramount Group has a 52 week low of $7.79 and a 52 week high of $11.65.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $179.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.68 million. Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Paramount Group will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -164.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,163,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,471,000 after buying an additional 535,571 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Paramount Group by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,522,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,524,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566,618 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,431,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,341,000 after buying an additional 1,220,551 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,456,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,808,000 after acquiring an additional 953,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Paramount Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,341,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,044,000 after buying an additional 26,836 shares in the last quarter. 53.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

