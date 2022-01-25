Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $6.49 Million

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (CURRENCY:PSG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 25th. In the last week, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a market cap of $38.47 million and $6.49 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can now be bought for about $12.37 or 0.00033756 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Coin Profile

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,111,088 coins. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain . The official message board for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is medium.com/socios

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Coin Trading

