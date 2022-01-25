Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.60

Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.60 and traded as low as $5.43. Park City Group shares last traded at $5.52, with a volume of 26,584 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.60. The firm has a market cap of $107.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.34.

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Park City Group had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $4.56 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCYG. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Park City Group in the second quarter valued at about $864,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Park City Group by 11.5% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,457,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after purchasing an additional 150,910 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Park City Group by 49.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 348,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 114,900 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in Park City Group by 10.9% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,126,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 110,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC raised its stake in Park City Group by 30.6% in the third quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 298,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. 32.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park City Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PCYG)

Park City Group, Inc is a software-as-a-service provider, which engages in the design, development, marketing, and support of proprietary software products. It offers cloud-based applications and services that address e-commerce, supply chain, food safety and compliance activities. The company was founded by Randall K.

