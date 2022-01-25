Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.60

Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.60 and traded as low as $5.43. Park City Group shares last traded at $5.52, with a volume of 26,584 shares changing hands.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.60. The firm has a market cap of $107.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.34.
Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Park City Group had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $4.56 million for the quarter.
Park City Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PCYG)
Park City Group, Inc is a software-as-a-service provider, which engages in the design, development, marketing, and support of proprietary software products. It offers cloud-based applications and services that address e-commerce, supply chain, food safety and compliance activities. The company was founded by Randall K.
