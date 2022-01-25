Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) released its earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. Park National had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 15.40%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PRK opened at $136.25 on Tuesday. Park National has a 1 year low of $107.23 and a 1 year high of $145.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Park National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.62%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Park National by 58.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Park National by 30.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Park National by 33.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Park National by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Park National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

