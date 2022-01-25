Parker Harris Sells 427 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Parker Harris sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.53, for a total value of $90,750.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Parker Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

Get salesforce.com alerts:

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.73, for a total value of $1,297,439.00.

CRM stock traded down $7.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $215.39. 9,078,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,978,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $212.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $257.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.14.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet cut salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays set a $348.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $298.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Amundi purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,100,891,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 146.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,929,783 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,608,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,694 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $683,956,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $586,785,000. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.