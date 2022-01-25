Paula Bell Acquires 52 Shares of Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) Stock

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) insider Paula Bell purchased 52 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 242 ($3.26) per share, for a total transaction of £125.84 ($169.78).
Paula Bell also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 24th, Paula Bell purchased 45 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 273 ($3.68) per share, for a total transaction of £122.85 ($165.74).
- On Wednesday, November 24th, Paula Bell purchased 47 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 270 ($3.64) per share, for a total transaction of £126.90 ($171.21).
Spirent Communications stock opened at GBX 237 ($3.20) on Tuesday. Spirent Communications plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 225.50 ($3.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 310.60 ($4.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 264.49 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 273.96. The company has a market capitalization of £1.45 billion and a PE ratio of 23.92.
Spirent Communications Company Profile
Spirent Communications plc provides test, assurance, and analytics solutions for devices and networks in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Networks & Security and Lifecycle Service Assurance segments. The Networks & Security segment provides high-speed Ethernet/IP performance testing for the development and validation of new equipment, networks, and applications for cloud and mobile; consulting services, test tools, methodologies, and security validation solutions; global navigation satellite system (GNSS) simulation products; and positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) solutions, as well as develops test methodologies, tools, and services for virtualized networks and cloud.
