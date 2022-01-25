Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Given New $400.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $575.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PAYC. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $495.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $655.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $500.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $484.86.

Paycom Software stock opened at $326.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $408.30 and a 200-day moving average of $450.16. The firm has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.45. Paycom Software has a 1-year low of $298.23 and a 1-year high of $558.97.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $256.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.26 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 22.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Paycom Software will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 72.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

