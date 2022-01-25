Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Given New $400.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $575.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.59% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PAYC. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $495.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $655.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $500.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $484.86.
Paycom Software stock opened at $326.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $408.30 and a 200-day moving average of $450.16. The firm has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.45. Paycom Software has a 1-year low of $298.23 and a 1-year high of $558.97.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 72.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Paycom Software
Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.
