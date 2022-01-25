Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Given New $225.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its price objective lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $325.00 to $225.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $326.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Paylocity to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paylocity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.61.

PCTY stock opened at $198.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $234.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.53. Paylocity has a 52-week low of $154.26 and a 52-week high of $314.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.37 and a beta of 1.31.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.21. Paylocity had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $181.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Paylocity will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 128,445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.58, for a total value of $35,653,763.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael R. Haske sold 16,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.43, for a total transaction of $4,571,542.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,932 shares of company stock valued at $40,243,519 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 3rd quarter worth about $662,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $760,899,000 after acquiring an additional 355,916 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,223,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

