PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) is Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s 10th Largest Position

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,449,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 950,699 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for 1.1% of Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.29% of PayPal worth $897,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of PayPal by 355.8% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 282,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $82,399,000 after purchasing an additional 220,669 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 10.2% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 28,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 6.5% in the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 28,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 6.0% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 17,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the third quarter valued at $804,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PYPL stock traded down $4.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,632,549. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $187.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.22. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.08 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on PayPal in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PayPal from $265.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.41.

In other news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $180.08 per share, for a total transaction of $498,821.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

