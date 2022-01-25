PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Barings LLC

Barings LLC cut its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 37.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,004 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in PayPal during the second quarter worth $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 123.1% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in PayPal during the second quarter worth $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal by 158.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 30,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the second quarter worth $51,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Dorman acquired 1,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $186.47 per share, with a total value of $288,469.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on PayPal from $364.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on PayPal from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on PayPal in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.41.

Shares of PYPL opened at $162.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $187.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $190.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.08 and a 52-week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

