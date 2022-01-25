PayPal (PYPL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect PayPal to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $162.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $187.47 and a 200-day moving average of $240.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. PayPal has a 12-month low of $152.08 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The company has a market capitalization of $190.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Enrique Lores bought 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $180.08 per share, for a total transaction of $498,821.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PayPal stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $352.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $298.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $264.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.08.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

