PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Trading 3.2% Higher

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)’s stock price traded up 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.57 and last traded at $16.38. 67,081 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,575,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.87.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Piper Sandler raised shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PBF Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PBF Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.36.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.37. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a negative return on equity of 44.77%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.87) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 96.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 61,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 112,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 29,591 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 267,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 98,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,722,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,340,000 after acquiring an additional 866,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.