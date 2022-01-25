PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Upgraded to Overweight at Piper Sandler

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) was upgraded by Piper Sandler to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a $21.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PBF Energy from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on PBF Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen dropped their price objective on PBF Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on PBF Energy from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PBF Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.36.

Shares of PBF opened at $15.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PBF Energy has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $18.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 2.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.52.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.37. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 44.77% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.87) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PBF Energy will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBF. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in PBF Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in PBF Energy by 136.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in PBF Energy by 18.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in PBF Energy by 242.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in PBF Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

