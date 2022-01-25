PCHAIN (PI) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3.44 Million

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 25th. PCHAIN has a market cap of $37.27 million and approximately $3.44 million worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PCHAIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0457 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, PCHAIN has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PCHAIN alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004250 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00042523 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006504 BTC.

PCHAIN Profile

PI is a coin. Its launch date was March 29th, 2019. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,611,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 816,469,012 coins. PCHAIN’s official website is pchain.org . PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . PCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/@PCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is the world’s first native multi-chain system supporting EVMwith original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It will make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

PCHAIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PCHAIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PCHAIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PCHAIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.