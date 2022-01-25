PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) Trading Down 0.2%

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB)’s share price dropped 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.22 and last traded at $15.24. Approximately 8,572 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 39,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.12 million, a P/E ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.88.

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). PDL Community Bancorp had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $18.67 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PDLB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in PDL Community Bancorp by 240.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PDL Community Bancorp by 34,755.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 15,640 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PDL Community Bancorp by 342.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 16,559 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in PDL Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PDL Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.74% of the company’s stock.

PDL Community Bancorp is a holding company of Ponce Bank, which engages in the provision of bank and financial services. It focuses on taking deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in mortgage loans, consisting of one-to-four family residential, multifamily residential, nonresidential properties and construction and land, and in business and consumer loans.

