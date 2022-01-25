PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) Trading Down 0.2%

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB)’s share price dropped 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.22 and last traded at $15.24. Approximately 8,572 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 39,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.27.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.12 million, a P/E ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.88.
PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). PDL Community Bancorp had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $18.67 million during the quarter.
About PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB)
PDL Community Bancorp is a holding company of Ponce Bank, which engages in the provision of bank and financial services. It focuses on taking deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in mortgage loans, consisting of one-to-four family residential, multifamily residential, nonresidential properties and construction and land, and in business and consumer loans.
Recommended Story: Golden Cross
Receive News & Ratings for PDL Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDL Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.