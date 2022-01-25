PEAKDEFI (PEAK) Hits Market Cap of $112.98 Million

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded up 10.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Over the last seven days, PEAKDEFI has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar. One PEAKDEFI coin can currently be bought for about $0.0904 or 0.00000245 BTC on exchanges. PEAKDEFI has a market cap of $112.98 million and $453,392.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004228 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00042076 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006447 BTC.

PEAKDEFI (CRYPTO:PEAK) is a coin. Its launch date was October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 1,620,683,578 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,186,656 coins. PEAKDEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@PeakDeFi . PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . PEAKDEFI’s official website is marketpeak.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEAKDEFI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PEAKDEFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

