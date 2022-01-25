Pearson (LON:PSON) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Pearson (LON:PSON)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 625 ($8.43) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Pearson from GBX 585 ($7.89) to GBX 625 ($8.43) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 930 ($12.55) target price on shares of Pearson in a report on Friday, December 10th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.96) price objective on shares of Pearson in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pearson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 708.33 ($9.56).

PSON opened at GBX 620.20 ($8.37) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 608.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 693.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.00, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Pearson has a 1 year low of GBX 571 ($7.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 909 ($12.26). The firm has a market cap of £4.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80.

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

