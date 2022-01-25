Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Shares Gap Up to $8.27

Shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.27, but opened at $8.50. Pearson shares last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 1,943 shares traded.

A number of analysts have commented on PSO shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Pearson from GBX 585 ($7.89) to GBX 625 ($8.43) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised Pearson from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Cheuvreux raised Pearson from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $436.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.53.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSO. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Pearson in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Pearson in the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pearson in the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pearson in the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pearson by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Pearson Company Profile (NYSE:PSO)

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

