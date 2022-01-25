Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Acquires 65 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,647 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.2% of Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth approximately $605,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 12.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in Amazon.com by 13.6% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 12,944 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in Amazon.com by 20.6% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 387 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Amazon.com by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 79,244 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $272,612,000 after acquiring an additional 9,236 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 32,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,485.57, for a total transaction of $113,978,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,314 shares of company stock worth $292,824,570 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $2,890.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,382.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,404.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 56.55, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,707.04 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $12.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on AMZN. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Thirty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,207.05.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

