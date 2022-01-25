Pelatro (LON:PTRO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $26.00

Shares of Pelatro Plc (LON:PTRO) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 26 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 28 ($0.38), with a volume of 400993 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29 ($0.39).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 33.27 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 37.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market cap of £12.71 million and a P/E ratio of -7.80.

About Pelatro (LON:PTRO)

Pelatro Plc provides information management software and related services to providers of telecommunication services. The company offers mViva customer engagement hub, a suite of solutions designed for customer value management teams to manage the campaign life-cycle of subscribers and retailers. Its mVivia suite offers solutions for contextual campaign management, loyalty management, unified communication management, and data monetization.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Pelatro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pelatro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.