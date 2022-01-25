Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock Price Down 9.3%

Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) fell 9.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.86 and last traded at $26.95. 441,139 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 33,743,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.71.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PTON. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $85.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.06.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.90.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.87 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv acquired 641,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $29,514,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.46, for a total transaction of $838,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,801 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,461 over the last three months. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 360.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 75.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.